Gilbert (1 H, 8 K's) not 'intimidated' by Yanks
SEATTLE -- Yusei Kikuchi might be the Mariners' lone All-Star, but Logan Gilbert is emerging as their blossoming ace. The towering 24-year-old overpowered a loaded Yankees lineup that had shelled Seattle's starters, including Kikuchi, over the first two games of this series. Gilbert struck out eight and completed seven brilliant innings -- both career highs for the up-and-comer, but probably benchmarks that won't last long given the way he's pitching and his potential as a long-term top-of-the-rotation fixture.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0