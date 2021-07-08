Elsa Goes To Our East. Some Tropical Down Pours. Then Less Humid.

We'll see no direct impact from Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves off the New Jersey coast overnight, but with tropical humidity we could see some localized down pours in eastern counties. A cold front will sweep Elsa east and out to see but as it moves east we'll see some showers and storms Friday afternoon. Behind the front we'll feel less humid on Saturday, but the front and the humidity will try to lift back north on Sunday increasing the humidity and the chances of scattered showers and storms. We'll return to more hot and humid weather with daily afternoon thundershowers for the first have of next week. Temperatures will lower as rain chances increase later in the week.