Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Elsa Goes To Our East. Some Tropical Down Pours. Then Less Humid.

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll see no direct impact from Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves off the New Jersey coast overnight, but with tropical humidity we could see some localized down pours in eastern counties. A cold front will sweep Elsa east and out to see but as it moves east we'll see some showers and storms Friday afternoon. Behind the front we'll feel less humid on Saturday, but the front and the humidity will try to lift back north on Sunday increasing the humidity and the chances of scattered showers and storms. We'll return to more hot and humid weather with daily afternoon thundershowers for the first have of next week. Temperatures will lower as rain chances increase later in the week.

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dubai is making its own fake rain to beat 122F heat

The monsoon-like downpour drenches a busy highway, causing tricky driving conditions for the stream of SUVs. Sudden waterfalls appear on the side of the road.It would be a common sight in parts of Southeast Asia, but this is the United Arab Emirates, in the height of a summer heatwave which has seen temperatures regularly surpass 120F.And according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, the precipitation was enhanced by cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in the Gulf country.On Sunday, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours.Its cloud seeding operations are part of an...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Becoming sunny and less humid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is off to a cloudy start and we could some light rain. It will start clearing off heading into the afternoon and we’ll end up with sunny skies by the end of the day. It will be less humid than it’s been lately. Highs...
Environmentabc57.com

Less humid Wednesday, then steamy again

Wednesday is the mildest day for a while, with low humidity and highs near 80. The humidity will surge again into the weekend, bringing a chance of showers and storms Friday and Saturday, the best chance of rain coming Saturday night. The heat builds as well, climbing into the upper 80s by Sunday, and stay very warm through the middle of next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy