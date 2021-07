Gillian Sheen, who has died aged 92, was the first – and so far only – Briton to win an Olympic gold medal in fencing. Although a seven-times national champion, the 28-year-old arrived in Melbourne for the 1956 Games as a rank outsider. A dental surgeon by profession, she was said to have built up strength in her wrists through pulling teeth, and kept herself fighting fit with a meal of steak and a glass of burgundy after each training session.