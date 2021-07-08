Cancel
What are the scariest sounds you can hear at night? People list the spookiest noises they've woken up to - from whispering toddlers to 'talking' toys

By Belinda Cleary
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

The scariest sounds to hear in the middle of the night have been revealed by spooked parents - with creepy kids' toys a standout terror for most.

An Australian mum kickstarted a conversation based on creepy late-night sounds by admitting she finds the sound of a poster falling off the wall unsettling.

But others on the Mum Central Facebook page had more spookier sounds to offer to the conversation.

The scariest sounds to hear in the middle of the night have been revealed with creepy kids' toys a standout terror for most

'Nothing like hearing a creepy toy going off from the bottom of the toy box,' one woman said.

And other mums agreed.

'A battery operated motion sensitive toy going off in the middle of the night, even worse if the batteries are going flat,' one mum said.

'Especially when you are pretty sure you have taken the batteries out and you can still hear it,' one added.

'It's the siren on my son's firetruck for me,' added another.

Children whispering to their parents in the middle of the night was another common 'creepy noise'.

'When my kids stand next to my bed making deep breathing noise then I turn around in my sleep open my eyes and see them,' one mum said adding it is a 'heart attack waiting to happen'.

'Waking up in the middle of the night to my son having a conversation with no-one,' said another.

And kids speaking in another room appeared to be just as unsettling.

Others said hearing floorboards moving terrified them the most - even when it is just the house moving

'When you can hear your toddler whispering mummy where are you over the baby monitor,' one said.

'Hearing a toddler so uh-oh from another room,' another laughed.

And pets were also part of the problem contributing to scary noises in the middle of the night.

'Cats vomiting, it is nasty,' one woman said.

Others said the sound of cats vomiting or coughing up hair balls is the scariest sound

'Yep, definitely when your cat is trying to get up a hair ball,' said another.

'When my dog trips over his water bowl,' added another.

Others offered squeaking floorboards and the sound of children laughing in a child-free home as their top terrors.

Another said the sound of the creatures living in the ceiling made their heart race while the sound of the house creaking in the wind disturbed others.

One woman said her printer 'cleaning itself' sets her heart racing in the early hours.

The post quickly went viral with hundreds of women leaving comments.

