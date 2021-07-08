Cancel
Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer, 33, is PREGNANT with her first child - the Vogue editor's third grandchild - three years after tying the knot with husband Francesco Carrozzini

By Charlie Lankston For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is set to become a grandmother for the third time after it was revealed that her daughter Bee Shaffer is pregnant with her first child with husband Francesco Carrozzini.

The happy news comes just one day after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with Bee, 33, marking the marriage milestone with a touching Instagram post on Wednesday, which featured a sweet snap of her and Francesco, 38, dancing at their wedding.

Sources close to the couple told Page Six that 'everyone is very excited' about their happy news, which comes while Bee and Francesco are enjoying a romantic vacation in Portofino, Italy - the seaside town where they hosted their second wedding ceremony in July 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LS8Hl_0arT3Hqu00
Celebrations: Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer is expecting her first child with husband Francesco Carrozzini (seen together in 2019), three years after they tied the knot 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGe9v_0arT3Hqu00
Family: 33-year-old Bee's baby will be the Vogue editor's third grandchild. Anna (seen with her daughter in 2018) already has two granddaughters, son Charlie's children, Caroline and Ella

DailyMail.com has reached out to a spokesperson for comment.

The parents-to-be were spotted strolling around the picturesque Italian town together, with Bee revealing a hint of her baby bump in a white mid-length dress as she and her husband soaked up the sun together.

Francesco and Bee have kept very much under the radar in the three years since their wedding, with the latter sharing just a few social media snaps of her husband during the pandemic - including a goofy photo of him hamming it up for the camera, which she posted on his 38th birthday last September.

The duo were first rumored to be dating in October 2016, when they attended a screening of filmmaker Francesco's documentary about his mother together.

Francesco's mother had been a close friend of Anna, with the pair both taking up the helm of their respective magazines back in 1988.

Following Franca's death from lung cancer in 2016, Anna was among the guests from the fashion world who turned out to pay their respects to the Vogue Italia editor.

Bee, who is a TV producer and previously worked on Late Night with Seth Meyers, is said to have known Francesco, who was born in Italy and grew up splitting his time between Milan and Portofino, since they were both children.

When it came to planning their weddings, the couple ensured that they incorporated both of their homes into the celebrations, hosting two ceremonies - the first at Anna's sprawling home on Long Island, and the second in a small local church in Portofino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFiSY_0arT3Hqu00
Celebration: Last month, Bee revealed just a hint of a bump while hosting a christening ceremony for her brother Charlie's younger daughter Ella, two
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LV7VP_0arT3Hqu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBZC9_0arT3Hqu00

The couple's baby will be Anna's third grandchild; the Vogue editor-in-chief's doctor son Charlie, 36, and his wife Lizzy have two children together, daughters Caroline, four, and Ella, two.

Last month, pregnant Bee came together with her family to celebrate the christening of Charlie and Lizzy's younger child Ella, which took place at Anna's Long Island home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voriy_0arT3Hqu00
Brood: During the pandemic, Anna wrote a piece in Vogue in which she opened up about how much comfort she had found in her family and grandchildren (seen with their parents Charlie and Lizzy Shaffer) 

One guest shared an Instagram snap of Bee with close friends Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown in which she is seen showing off just a hint of a bump in a printed white, orange and blue maxi dress while sitting alongside the married couple.

In April of last year, Anna opened up about how much comfort she had found in her grandchildren during the early months of the pandemic, writing in a piece for Vogue that celebrating Caroline's third birthday over Zoom had been one of the highlights of her time in quarantine.

'What else am I grateful for? My granddaughter, who celebrated her third birthday through a virtual party the other day,' she wrote, while sharing an adorable photo of the youngster enjoying her birthday cake.

'A lot of people Zoomed in and it was just a joy seeing how happy that made her.'

Bee and Charlie are Anna's children from her marriage to first husband David Shaffer, a psychiatrist to whom she was wed for 15 years, from 1984 to 1999.

After her split from David, Anna was in a 20-year relationship with telecoms tycoon Shelby Bryan, however the couple are said to have gone their separate ways in October last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227fCW_0arT3Hqu00
'I do': Bee and Francesco wed in an intimate ceremony at Anna's Long Island home in July last year, before flying to Italy to host a second celebration

New of Bee's pregnancy will likely come as a welcome source of joy for 71-year-old Anna, who has endured a rocky year, during which she has faced repeated calls for her resignation amid accusations of racism and discrimination from former employees.

In June of last year, Anna admitted to allowing 'hurtful and intolerant' behavior during her decades-long reign at Vogue, as well as conceding that she had not done enough to champion black staffers and designers.

The admissions were included in a company-wide memo Anna authored to her staff amid nationwide unrest and protests calling for racial equality, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day 2020.

'I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too,' Wintour began.

'I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we're seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue.'

However the mea culpa memo did little to quell the controversy surrounding Anna's decision to remain in her role - and in October, a group of 18 black journalists who have worked with her over the years accused her of favoring employees who are thin, white, and from elite backgrounds in a piece published by the New York Times.

Eleven of them called for her resignation following offensive incidents involving her use of the word 'pickaninny', and other cultural appropriation controversies, including outrage over a 2017 Vogue shoot that featured Karlie Kloss posing in a geisha outfit, with her face in pale makeup and her hair dyed black.

