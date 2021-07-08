Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Suffolk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GATES AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gates, or near Gatesville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Whaleyville around 700 PM EDT. Holland around 705 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Easons Crossroads, Nurney, Drum Hill, Hazelton, Buckland, Cleopus, Elwood, Reynoldson and Somerton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Tornado Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Orange County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Fairlee Center in Vermont, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include West Fairlee, Bradford, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Thetford Hill State Park, Thetford Center, Corinth, Strafford, Newbury Village, Thetford, Fairlee, Chelsea, Washington, Newbury, Topsham, Norwich, Orange, South Tunbridge and West Fairlee Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ozaukee County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Vollrath Park in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Titusville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Titusville, Hydetown and Townville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Windsor County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Windsor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Fairlee Center in Vermont, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include West Fairlee, Bradford, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Thetford Hill State Park, Thetford Center, Corinth, Strafford, Newbury Village, Thetford, Fairlee, Chelsea, Washington, Newbury, Topsham, Norwich, Orange, South Tunbridge and West Fairlee Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy