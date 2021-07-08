Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gates County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gates by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Gates A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GATES AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gates, or near Gatesville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Whaleyville around 700 PM EDT. Holland around 705 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Easons Crossroads, Nurney, Drum Hill, Hazelton, Buckland, Cleopus, Elwood, Reynoldson and Somerton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gates, NC
County
Gates County, NC
City
Gatesville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy