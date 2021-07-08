Cancel
Report: Candidates Emerge to be Chauncey Billups’ Lead Assistant

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Blazers are considering former Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins and former LA Clippers coach Vinny Del Negro as Billups' lead assistant. While being introduced with the Blazers last week, Billups alluded to the likelihood of building out his staff with at least one former head coach. "Just beginning to put it together," he said of his bench.

