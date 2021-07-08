Report: Candidates Emerge to be Chauncey Billups’ Lead Assistant

Brooks and the Wizards decided to part ways last month after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal. The 55-year-old had been with the Wizards since the 2016-17 campaign, going 183-207 and 10-14 in the playoffs with the franchise. Washington only made it past the first round once since he took over and failed to make the postseason in two of his five seasons at the helm.