Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaufort by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND NORTHEASTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina.alerts.weather.gov
