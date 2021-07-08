Cancel
Adams County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bowman County in southwestern North Dakota Western Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scranton and Reeder. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Extreme Weather#Adams Bowman
