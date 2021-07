Q: What are some ways I can educate my employees about inclusion and equity?. A: Inclusion in the workplace is widely agreed to mean creating an environment where people feel a strong sense of belonging and where they can also be their authentic selves. What this looks like is everyone in the organization is heard, seen, and valued for their contributions and work efforts and for their individuality. Equity refers to fair and just access to resources, opportunities and support networks of peers and leaders.