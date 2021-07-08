Cancel
TV Series

'American Horror Stories' Cast Has Been Revealed

By Trey Alston
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore of the cast for American Horror Stories has been revealed and it's safe to say: we're screaming. Original cast members from American Horror Story, of which Stories will be a spin-off, like Billie Lourd, John Carrol Lynch, Matt Bomer and Naomi Grossman, will also appear on the show. But as for who else will appear, there's no telling — taking Murphy at his word, we're in for some good surprises: "And that's not even the half of it."

