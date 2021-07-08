'American Horror Stories' Cast Has Been Revealed
More of the cast for American Horror Stories has been revealed and it's safe to say: we're screaming. Original cast members from American Horror Story, of which Stories will be a spin-off, like Billie Lourd, John Carrol Lynch, Matt Bomer and Naomi Grossman, will also appear on the show. But as for who else will appear, there's no telling — taking Murphy at his word, we're in for some good surprises: "And that's not even the half of it."www.papermag.com
Comments / 0