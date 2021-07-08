Roblox and Sony Music Partners to Help Artists Make Money in the Metaverse
Roblox, the popular global gaming platform that aims to bring together players by enabling them to imagine, create, and play together in immersive 3D worlds, and Sony Music Entertainment today announced a strategic partnership to bring talented recording artists from Sony Music’s roster of today’s most popular artists into the Roblox virtual world for thousands of its 199+ million monthly active players to experience.www.invenglobal.com
