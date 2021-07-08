Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma confident he can average 25 points and become an All-Star

In what ended on a sour note, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had a solid year overall on both ends of the floor. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor, Kuzma doesn't receive the same amount of touches every game as he did in his first two seasons when he averaged 16.1 points and 18.7 points, respectively. His field-goal attempts and free-throw attempts have both declined the last two seasons, leading him to find different ways to be effective.