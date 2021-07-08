Kobe Bryant Crash Widower Matt Mauser’s Tearjerking Audition On America’s Got Talent

Following the chaos of winning the NBA title, Giannis Antetokounmpo got to reflect on the season that was for the Milwaukee Bucks in getting all the way to the mountain top. Many doubted whether this Bucks team or any Milwaukee team could do it with the core that they had. They quickly silenced those questions and Antetokounmpo reminisced on Kobe Bryant once having a discussion with him about what his goals should be and how great the former Lakers legend thought the Greek Freak could be with the Bucks and in the NBA.