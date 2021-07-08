Kobe Bryant Crash Widower Matt Mauser’s Tearjerking Audition On America’s Got Talent
Matt Mauser's wife, Christina Mauser, was one of the nine people killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in January 2020. Matt Mauser was a recent contestant on ABC's competition show, "America's Got Talent. Before crushing his audition, he spoke on the tragic passing of his wife and fellow schoolteacher — who coached Gigi.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0