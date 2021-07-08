Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

New $5 Shuttle to Russian River Beaches Starts July 10

By Becca Bandit
funcheap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors of two Russian River beaches will have more options to get there beginning Saturday, when a shuttle bus begins providing weekend service from Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County Regional Parks River Shuttle will take passengers from Top Schopflin Fields to Steelhead Beach Regional Park and to Sunset Beach River Park in Forestville. The service will run weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with departures every 30 minutes in new 39-seat ADA-accessible, low-emission buses operated by C3 Transportation.

