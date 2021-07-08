Cancel
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio man linked by DNA to cousin's fatal stabbing gets 25-year prison term

By Elizabeth Zavala
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Antonio man who was linked by DNA to the fatal stabbing of his cousin in 2017 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, court documents indicate. Benjamin Weston, 30, was arrested June 20, 2018, on a charge of murder nearly a year after his cousin, Stacy Mascarenas, 26, was killed. On Thursday, he pleaded no contest to the offense in state district court, was found guilty and was sentenced.

