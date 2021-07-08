San Antonio man linked by DNA to cousin's fatal stabbing gets 25-year prison term

A San Antonio man who was linked by DNA to the fatal stabbing of his cousin in 2017 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, court documents indicate. Benjamin Weston, 30, was arrested June 20, 2018, on a charge of murder nearly a year after his cousin, Stacy Mascarenas, 26, was killed. On Thursday, he pleaded no contest to the offense in state district court, was found guilty and was sentenced.