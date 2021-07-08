Andre Drummond says he criticized Frank Vogel on Instagram to promote his NFT collection
Andre Drummond caused quite a stir on social media on Tuesday. In a reply to a fan on Instagram, Drummond said that he would have "dominated" the paint for the Lakers if Frank Vogel played him more. Drummond then used the attention he got from that reply to promote an NFT collection that he's dropping on Friday, as well as a pair of "Kareem Abdul-Drummond" shirts that were inspired by a tweet from Skip Bayless.www.lakers365.com
