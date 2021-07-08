How Can I Help My Child Grieve, Even When He Seems Unaffected By Loss?
My stepson's mother just died and we found out this morning. I've known my stepson since he was 5 or 6. I started living with him when he was 7. His mom did not live nearby so he did not see her often, but they spoke on the phone weekly. She had issues with addiction and was not the best mom, but was still his mother and a part of his life. When we told our son he was sad momentarily but then seemed over it. What is the best way to help him cope with this news even though he seems unaffected by it? Good Grief.www.parents.com
