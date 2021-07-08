Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How Can I Help My Child Grieve, Even When He Seems Unaffected By Loss?

By Emily Edlynn, Ph.D.
Parents Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy stepson's mother just died and we found out this morning. I've known my stepson since he was 5 or 6. I started living with him when he was 7. His mom did not live nearby so he did not see her often, but they spoke on the phone weekly. She had issues with addiction and was not the best mom, but was still his mother and a part of his life. When we told our son he was sad momentarily but then seemed over it. What is the best way to help him cope with this news even though he seems unaffected by it? Good Grief.

www.parents.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Child#On Children#Adolescence#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They asked us to sit down. These strong, selfless parents asked us if we’d adopt their precious baby.’: Family adopts baby girl while pregnant with a baby girl of their own

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The last year and a half have been a whirlwind of emotions for our family. After struggling for years to get pregnant with our last child to complete our family, the doctor told us that our last round of medicine had not worked. Feeling defeat and unsure of what came next, we felt lost. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2016, we decided we were not going to do another round of medicine and we would just be content with the two beautiful daughters God had already blessed us with. Well the very next week, I took a test to be safe, and lo and behold it came back positive. To say we were shocked was an understatement! After a few early ultrasounds and some blood work, we were glad to know our sweet baby was growing and thriving!
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Parental termination is legal end to mothering

Dear Amy: I am currently in the process of voluntarily terminating the parental rights to my child. It's not that I'm an inadequate mother or hate the child. I remarried when my son was 5 years old, and my husband obtained a job out of state. The child did not want to move, so I allowed him to live full time with my ex.
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

My Kids Kept Having Tantrums & This Is How We Fixed It

As I work to raise my kids, I often think back to my mid-20s when I started entertaining the idea of ever having children. I remember deciding that I would be more of a mentor than a parent. I told myself that I would never take any shortcuts. And most hilariously of all, I thought that I would never ever allow my child to throw a tantrum.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.
KidsPosted by
newschain

Ask an expert: How can I toughen up my sensitive teenager?

My 13-year-old daughter isn’t very mentally strong and gets upset very easily. How can I help her become more resilient?. Nicola Morgan, aka The Teenage Brain Woman, is the author of a new book Be Resilient. She says: “When we’re upset, we’re less able to move forward and succeed, so being able to put upsets behind us is important.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TheConversationAU

Loss in the pandemic: when a loved one dies, being cut off from the grieving process can make things harder

COVID-19 has affected many facets of our lives. Public health measures to stop the spread of the virus have impacted the way we work, connect with others and socialise. The pandemic has changed the way we’ve been able to celebrate milestones in our lives, and, importantly, the way we’ve been able to grieve losses. Border restrictions, both domestic and international, have meant some people have been unable to travel interstate or overseas to be with loved ones at the end of their lives, or to attend their funeral. Others may have been able to be at the funeral, but the way...
KidsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

While mopping, young mom’s heart tore

On a Saturday morning last August, Sindi Mafu had started her typical weekly chores – dusting, laundry, sweeping. Her 4-year-old daughter, Avela, was busy with her Zoom ballet class, and her toddler, Lunga, was eating his breakfast. Sindi grabbed her mop. She started sweating – profusely. Too much for merely...
Relationship Advicestgeorgeutah.com

Relationship Connection: How do I know when enough is enough in my abusive marriage?

I know this is an impossible question to answer. I have been married for 25 years, and there has been a lot of emotional and verbal abuse towards both our children and me. While my husband has done better in the last five years in regard to his treatment of the younger children, he still says things to them like, “Why are you so stupid?” or “You don’t deserve anything,” or calls them “lazy.”
SocietyThought Catalog

A Letter To My Friends For When I Seem Distant

Dear friends, if I haven’t told you about this crippling tragedy that I am dealing with at the moment, it is not because I don’t find your support helpful or that I don’t value our friendship. It simply means I am not ready to talk about it. My heart isn’t ready. So I hope you understand that I just need some time.
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

When Your Mother Plays the Victim

Playing the victim is another form of maternal control and often includes scapegoating a child who's supposedly to blame. A mother's role-playing has direct effects on the child that can be long-lasting and highly damaging. Children of mothers who play the victim may feel inadequate and struggle to maintain boundaries,...

Comments / 6

Community Policy