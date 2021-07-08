Cancel
Lakers to participate in 3rd annual California Classic Summer League

Cover picture for the articleIt's also an opportunity for many young players hoping to make a name for themselves and possibly earn a roster spot somewhere, even as a two-way contract player. The main Summer League tournament happens in Las Vegas, which is slated for Aug. 8 to 17. But also making a return is the California Classic Summer League, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN: The Sacramento Kings have usually been the host for this trimmed version of the Summer League where four teams face off in two games during the ...

