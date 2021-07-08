Megan Fox on Protecting Her Son Noah, 8½, from School Bullies Who Say 'Boys Don't Wear Dresses'

In a now-viral post on Instagram, actress Megan Fox accentuated her Gay Pride with a rainbow manicure, captioning, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”. In a 2009 interview with Esquire Magazine, Fox was unapologetic about her bisexuality, saying, “I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately I’ve been obsessed with JENNA JAMESON, but… oh boy.”