Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Megan Fox on Protecting Her Son Noah, 8½, from School Bullies Who Say 'Boys Don't Wear Dresses'

By Benjamin VanHoose
Parents Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox wants to shield her kids from bullies at all costs. Speaking with InStyle, the Till Death actress, 35, opens up about parenting her three kids, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green: Noah Shannon, 8½, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4½. At one point in the interview, Fox says her eldest child has been picked on online by "mean, awful people and cruel people."

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#The Boys#Little Boys#School Bullies#Bodhi Ransom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox Recalls Being In Awe Of Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen When They All Acted Together

A lot of moviegoers were introduced to Megan Fox in 2007’s Transformers, but Fox has been professionally acting since 2001. In fact, her first credited role is in Holiday in the Sun, the direct-to-video movie starring Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen. While nowadays Fox has achieved her own level of notable fame, at the time, she was awestruck at getting to perform with the Full House alums.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Megan Fox Goes Viral For Celebrating Bisexuality In Gay Pride Post

In a now-viral post on Instagram, actress Megan Fox accentuated her Gay Pride with a rainbow manicure, captioning, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”. In a 2009 interview with Esquire Magazine, Fox was unapologetic about her bisexuality, saying, “I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately I’ve been obsessed with JENNA JAMESON, but… oh boy.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.
CelebritiesWUSA

Megan Fox Says She's Put 'the B in #LGBTQIA for Over Two Decades'

Megan Fox is celebrating Pride. The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her rainbow manicure -- and declare she's been "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades." Fox, who has spoken about bisexuality in the past. "I think people are born bisexual and they...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Can Barely Keep It Together as Her Kids Try to Sneakily Crash Her Interview

Megan Fox had a couple of special guests make an appearance during her Today Show interview. On Monday, two of the actress's sons snuck onto the screen while she was promoting her latest project Till Death in a conversation with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. In a world of virtual meetings and interviews, many parents know the feeling of a surprise (and usually unasked for) cameo from kids in the background.
Movieswaldronnews.com

Megan Fox changed her life after seeing Jonah Hex

Megan Fox's "whole life changed" after she finally watched her movie 'Jonah Hex' for the first time. The 35-year-old actress had never seen the 2010 superhero Western because it had been panned by critics but when she came upon it by chance while shooting 'Rogue' in South Africa, she decided to tune in and it gave her an epiphany which made her vow to stop hiding away.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Megan Fox Posted (And Deleted) A Comment About Her Ex's New GF

Well, fans didn’t see this one coming. Megan Fox (who is happily dating Machine Gun Kelly) shocked fans with a comment on her ex’s Instagram page on July 6. Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green for more than 10 years, but, despite their long history, it looks like she’s happy to see him move on with someone new. Megan Fox commented on Brian Austin Green's photo with Sharna Burgess and there was nothing salty about it.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Claps Back At ‘Mean, Awful, People’ Who Pick On Her Son, 8, For Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox is coming for bullies who make fun of her son Noah for wearing dresses in a moving new interview. Don’t mess with Megan Fox, 35! The Transformers actress had some choice words for people who have cruelly bullied her son Noah, 8, online for wearing dresses. Megan described the people who write horrible things about her son as “mean, awful people and cruel people” in a July 7 profile with InStyle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy