Early Menopause Made Me Want Kids For the First Time

By Logan Steiner
Parents Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I learned I was nearing menopause at age 33, I did not want children. Now, four years later, I'm pregnant with one of the two embryos my husband David and I created back then. As I write this, our baby is somersaulting inside my 29-week-pregnant belly, and my hands stop typing to meet her movement, marveling not only at her existence but at my own joy.

