Everyone is So Excited at the Possibility of a ScarJost Baby

When there's smoke, there's fire, and when there are rumors about expectant celebrities—well, it's hard to say for sure if there's absolutely a baby on the way, but people sure get pumped about the prospect. Case in point: Page Six is reporting that, according to sources, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who tied the knot in October 2020, are welcoming their first child together, and the buzz is reaching a fever pitch.