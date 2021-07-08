Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Indiana All-Star Kyle Mangas gets pre-draft workout with Pacers

By Dave Griffiths
Fox 59
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – It’s not often an NAIA student athlete gets the opportunity to play professional sports, let alone try out for them. “I had hoped I’d get workouts, but I didn’t know,” says Kyle Mangas, a standout performer for Indiana Wesleyan over the past four seasons. “It’s really hard to tell because you don’t get that national spotlight.”

fox59.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Indiana Wesleyan#Naia#Iwu#All American#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBALarry Brown Sports

Video: Bobby Portis was so disrespectful laughing in Chris Paul’s face

Bobby Portis had a disrespectful act for Chris Paul during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Portis’ Bucks were leading the Suns 84-82 in the fourth quarter. Portis was breaking to the basket on a drive and was being defended by Paul, who slapped the ball out of Portis’ hands. The ball went out of bounds, and there was a dispute over who last touched the ball.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Indiana Pacers trade back in the NBA Draft?

The Indiana Pacers are in the lottery for the 2021 NBA Draft and will have several options to consider. When they are on the clock with the 13th overall pick, they may want to make some phone calls about trading back a few spots. Things can go south in the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: Lakers’ Potential ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100M’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Ball’s market value is likely to reach $100 million. Lonzo Ball is being linked to...
NBANBA

Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts: July 8

Chris Duarte (Oregon) will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 8 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:. Averaged 17.1 points per game to lead the team while shooting .532 from the field and .424 from three-point range as a senior...Selected as the International Player of the Year by NetScouts Basketball...Played and started in 26 games... Led the team in steals (49) and blocks (21)...Ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in six different statistical categories, including three pointers made per game (2.4, 2nd), steals per game (1.9, 2nd) scoring (7th) and minutes played (5th, 34.0 per game)...Was the only player ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in both overall field goal percentage (.532) and three-point field goal percentage (.424)…Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year and All-Pac-12 First Team in 2020-21..2021 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection…Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year as a senior…Was one of only two players in Division I to average 17.0 points and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field in 2020-21.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Hold NBA Pre-Draft Workouts With Georgia Tech Prospects

Moses Wright, The ACC Player of the Year from Georgia Tech, recently worked out for the Dallas Mavericks, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The Mavs are generally quiet about pre-draft workouts, and they obviously have no picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. So news that they brought in a high-profile player from a prestigious conference indicates they may be active in undrafted rookie free agency or in buying into the second round for a late pick.
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.
NBANBA

Pacers to Hold Fourth Pre-Draft Workout on Wednesday, July 7

The Pacers will hold their fourth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, July 7 at St. Vincent Center. Wednesday's workout group includes Derrick Alston Jr. (Boise State), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky), Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), and Terry Taylor (Austin Peay).
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft workout with Jordan Burns

The San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft workout with Colgate University point guard Jordan Burns earlier today. Standing six feet tall, the 23-year-old floor general is one of the oldest and shortest players in this class. And while that may deter some teams from pursuing him in the draft, he will likely earn a chance to prove himself during Summer League.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers hold first pre-draft group workout

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted their first crop of 2021 NBA Draft hopefuls on Wednesday, and while none of the players they worked out are expected to be their pick in the first round, they’re worth getting to know because they could get training camp invites or offers to play for the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
NBAlakers365.com

Kyle Kuzma Reveals Whether Or Not He Can Become An All-Star

Kyle Kuzma is one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA as he has had a few inconsistent patches throughout his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ever since Anthony Davis has shown up, Kuzma has had to take a secondary role in the offense, and some nights, it feels like he just doesn't have it. However, there are other instances where he seems to be at the top of his game, and he puts up big-time numbers.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wolves will have pre-draft workouts despite not having any draft picks

Over the weekend, the Timberwolves will be co-hosting pre-draft workouts at their facilities with the Utah Jazz. They are doing this even though they don't hold a pick in the draft, which might seem counterintuitive. Why go through the effort of hosting players you currently can't acquire?. For team President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy