On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers
Chaka Patterson left Adtalem Global Education Inc., where he was senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, to join Alston & Bird as partner. Patterson will handle litigation, investigations and corporate governance matters out of the firm’s San Francisco office. In addition to his in-house and private practice work, he has experience as a government prosecutor and earlier in his career served as chief of the Cook County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Office Civil Actions Bureau.www.law.com
Comments / 0