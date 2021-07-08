Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers

By Aleeza Furman
Law.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaka Patterson left Adtalem Global Education Inc., where he was senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, to join Alston & Bird as partner. Patterson will handle litigation, investigations and corporate governance matters out of the firm’s San Francisco office. In addition to his in-house and private practice work, he has experience as a government prosecutor and earlier in his career served as chief of the Cook County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Office Civil Actions Bureau.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
State
California State
State
New York State
County
Cook County, IL
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Business
Local
California Government
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaka Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Ins#Collar#Alston Bird#State#Wharton Garrison#Morrison Foerster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy