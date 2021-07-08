Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cgfC_0arT06Bx00

SYLVANIA, Ohio — (AP) — Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.

Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in her 2001 Standard Register PING victory at Moon Valley in Arizona.

“When I had my ninth birdie it kind of did come to my mind,” Hataoka said. “But then, after I only having two holes (left), I just thought how great Annika was more than me getting it.”

Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. The 22-year-old Japanese player had her lowest score on the LPGA Tour, topping a third-round 63 in her 2018 NWA Championship victory.

“I think what was really working is I was able to control my iron shots to make sure I could get close to the pin to get the birdies,” Hataoka said.

Hataoka had six straight birdies on Nos. 15-2 and added three more in a row on Nos. 5-7 before closing the bogey-free round with the two pars.

“I didn’t feel any pressure on myself or didn’t feel way good,” Hataoka said. “Everything was just right at the center, so I guess I would say it was the zone, yes. I was able to control everything.”

The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club.

Lauren Stephenson was second after a 65. She also missed a chance to go lower on her final two holes, finishing with two pars on the par-5 17th and 18th.

“I took all of last week off,” Stephenson said. “I didn’t touch a club for eight days so I felt really just rest and recovered. I felt pretty tired at KPMG because that was my sixth week, so I knew I needed to just take a good break.”

Matilda Castren was another stroke back at 66 with Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Yealimi Noh and Ssu-Chia Cheng.

Castren won last week in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history. She was second behind Jin Young Ko last week in the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

“I think I’m in a good place,” Castren said. “I think I need to hit a couple 3-woods and drivers on the range and kind of get that sorted out. I think I’m in a good spot going into tomorrow. My irons have been really well for the past couple, well, past month really.”

So I’m excited about the coming few days.

Defending champion Danielle Kang opened with a 70.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Marathon#Sylvania#Ap#The Lpga Tour#Standard Register#Japanese#Nos#The U S#Kpmg#Finnish#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfkentlive.news

Who is Collin Morikawa's caddie and how much does Jonathan Jakovac earn?

Jonathan Jakovac may not be the most well known name in golf but the caddie is making quite the reputation for himself beside the talented Collin Morikawa. Jakovac earned a season purse that would make many people’s eyes water last year – and was helped by the stunning year the pair had together, with Jakovac on the bag, and Morikawa handling the clubs.
GolfGolf Channel

Ryder Cup update: Jordan Spieth basically in; European picture clearer

Is there any U.S. player who benefitted from the Ryder Cup being delayed a year than Jordan Spieth?. Spieth was ranked outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking when the original September dates for the postponed matches at Whistling Straits came and went, but now the three-time Ryder Cupper is a spot out of automatically qualifying for captain Steve Stricker’s squad.
GolfGolf.com

Here’s how much money every player made at the Open Championship

The 2021 Open Championship purse reached a record high this year, increasing by $750,000 to $11.5 million — three-quarters of a million more than the last time the championship was played in 2019, when the total purse was $10.75 million. This year’s Open champion will surpass the payout received by...
Golfyourbigsky.com

Oosthuizen leads after 3 rounds at the Open, Morikawa 1 back

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Even with his swing getting loose over the final hour Saturday, Louis Oosthuizen walked off the 18th green with a one-stroke lead at the British Open and another shot at ending his 11-year wait for a second major title. A third round as undulating as the...
GolfESPN

American Collin Morikawa rallies in final round to win The Open

SANDWICH, England -- Collin Morikawa was making one of the most satisfying walks in golf, down the 18th fairway as a soon-to-be Open champion, when he looked up at the huge grandstand surrounding the green. It was filled with spectators, who firstly were applauding and soon giving a standing ovation...
GolfBirmingham Star

Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang skipping Evian major

Five of the top 20 players in the world rankings, including Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang, will not play in the Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA Tour season. The Evian, played annually in France at a resort of the same name, is scheduled for July 22-25. This year's tour schedule packs in two majors (the Evian and the Women's Open at Carnoustie) and the Tokyo Olympics in the span of a month, July 22 to Aug. 22.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Countdown to Solheim: Updated team standings for July 19

The Solheim Cup is coming to Inverness Club in 2021 and, to help local golf fans track participants, each week The Blade will provide updated team points standings. Team USA uses the top seven players from its Solheim Cup points standings, along with the top two players in the Women’s World Golf Rankings who haven’t already qualified, and three captain selections.
Golfkentuckytoday.com

Emma Talley has best finish in LPGA Tour event

DALLAS, Texas — Sunday was a career day for a Kentucky native now playing on the LPGA Tour. Emma Talley, who grew up in Princeton, Ky., and was a three-time Kentucky high school state champion, finished in a fourth-place tie at Old American Golf Club in the Volunteers of America Classic final round. The University of Alabama product fired a bogey-free, 8-under par 63.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus HEAPS PRAISE on Open Champion Collin Morikawa

Golf legend and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus has heaped praise on the new Open champion Collin Morikawa. Morikawa claimed a nerveless and impressive victory at Royal St. George's last week, finishing two shots ahead of 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth. Nicklaus won three Claret Jugs of...
Golfwmleader.com

Collin Morikawa is the antidote to Bryson DeChambeau

So much for Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the hulks taking over the world of golf. Next week, the Olympics could well witness a 5ft 9in player ranked outside the PGA Tour’s top 90 longest drivers take a golden route to the top of the game’s rankings. Everything about...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Marathon LPGA Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic is the latest stop on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Highland Meadows Golf Club in Ohio hosting the Marathon LPGA Classic. The Marathon LPGA Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Highland Meadows Golf Club.
GolfRaleigh News & Observer

Final round of the British Open at a glance

A brief look at the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George's:. VICTOR: Collin Morikawa with a 4-under 66 to finish at 15-under 265 for a two-shot victory. SPOILS: Morikawa earned $2.07 million, a gold medal, a silver claret jug and an exemption into the British Open through the year 2057.
GolfPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Collin Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year. Morikawa captured the British Open on Sunday for his second major championship in two years. It was his first time playing the British Open, just like it was his first time playing the PGA Championship when he won at Harding Park last year.
GolfRaleigh News & Observer

Collin Morikawa makes history with two-shot victory at British Open

It’s Collin with two Ls. Collin Morikawa made golf history Sunday by becoming the first player to win two different major championships on his first try. Morikawa, a graduate of La Cañada High, shot a bogey-free, four-under-par 66 in the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George’s to secure a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth. Eleven months earlier, Morikawa won the PGA Championship at Harding Park.
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Collin Morikawa holds off Jordan Spieth to win by two shots on Open debut

Collin Morikawa created major history at Royal St George's as he celebrated his Open debut with a magnificent two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth. Morikawa, winner of last year's PGA Championship in only his second major appearance, held off riveting challenges from Spieth and Jon Rahm to become the first player in history to win two different majors at the first attempt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy