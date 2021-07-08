Lower speed limit makes Zachary residents worry about more traffic

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - From 35 to 25, it may not seem like a big difference, but folks in Zachary are worried about the lowered speed because it could impact traffic. Right in the heart of Zachary, on Main Street, it’s known as the downtown area, but also a traffic cluster. “Right now on Main Street, it’s very very heavy, especially later in the day when people are getting off from work and everything. It’s nonstop, and you know even right now in the middle of the afternoon it is nonstop,” says Edie Jagielski. Jagielski is the co-owner of Zachary Karate, which sits on the main drag, and she says traffic is a nightmare around here. “It’s very difficult sometimes for cars with my parents with kids coming to karate to get in and our of the parking lot of the driveway safely. It’s just scary sometimes to see,” adds Jagielski.