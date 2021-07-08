Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Disney

They Got Scolded For Moving An Unattended Bag From A Seat At The Gate. What Would You Have Done?

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve been reading our blog for a while, you know that I’m a huge fan of Reddit. It’s like taking a slice of every type of personality and situation in the world and putting it out there, on the internet. One of my favorite parts of Reddit is “AITA.”...

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

118K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#American#Spg#Nta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Disney
Related
FacebookMonroe County Advocate

What would you do with a three day weekend?

If you’ve spent your life working, as most of us have, you’ve come to cherish three day weekends. Three days in a row of not having to get up before I’m ready? Sign me up!. And let’s be honest. Getting up when we’re ready is really what a day off...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
TV SeriesThe Tab

Quiz: Would you end up with Paxton or Ben from Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

In life you might make some pretty big decisions. But I’m very sure none of them will ever come as big as Devi Vishwakumar having to decide between Ben or Paxton in Never Have I Ever on Netflix. It is the biggest love triangle of modern times, so I am under no illusions that there is a single person out there who has not at least once considered if they would end up with Ben or Paxton from Never Have I Ever – so this quiz is about to answer that once and for all.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

What Would You Be Like?

When you look at the unfinished items on your to-do list at the end of each day, it’s easy to see, we tend to over-estimate what we can accomplish in a day. We also tend to under-estimate what we can accomplish in 5-10 years. You will be amazed at what you can accomplish over an extended period of time! The problem most people have with long term goals and long term accomplishments is they tend to lose focus.
Interior Designarcamax.com

To My Laundry Chair: I Couldn't Have Done It Without You

For years, we had a lovely furniture showpiece in the bedroom. The microfiber chair from Crate and Barrel was royal blue, plush, with matching throw pillows. And for years, we did not set eyes on this chair, let alone sit in it. Why? You know why. It was the Laundry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy