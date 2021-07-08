Deathloop: First look at extended gameplay

When will PlayStation get its next Journey? That is, the next great stylish indie adventure? Well, it looks like Jett: The Far Shore from Canadian indie developer Superbrothers has a shot at claiming that title. Jett is a slick, stylish sci-fi adventure game that deviates from the things most comparable titles focus on, which is blowing up aliens and collecting resources. Instead, the game will be more exploration and puzzle-driven, with players having to discover what drives the world and aliens encounter to succeed. That said, there are dangers in space, and you’ll encounter more action-based challenges as well. Watch the first gameplay trailer for Jett: The Far Shore below.