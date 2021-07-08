Deathloop: First look at extended gameplay
Prowling stealthily across rooftops or tearing through the streets of Blackreef in a hail of bullets. Finding a hidden entrance or busting in through the front door. There are many ways to reach your objectives in Deathloop. Our target in this extended look at the game is the Visionary Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey. Watch Colt infiltrate his well-guarded nightly party and take him down in this first extended look at Deathloop, with commentary from Dinga Bakaba, Game Director at Arkane Lyon.gizorama.com
Comments / 0