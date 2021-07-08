Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Wacky Leagues Week 13: Quick Hits Edition

By Asher Dratel
pitcherlist.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI briefly noted last week I would be out of town this week and I still am, so this installment is just gonna be some quick recap points to keep everybody up to date on things, especially Guillotine since we’re really getting into the endgame now. As usual, if you...

www.pitcherlist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Christopher Reeves
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Sonny Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League 2#Alex And#Yankees#Guillotine#Faab#League 1 Kinghippo#Rp#League 4#Sabrtooth Tigers#Worstball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Alvarez Blast Propels Astros to Win in Opener Against Cleveland, 4-3.

In the last recap, I said Yordan Alvarez couldn’t hit a beach ball. Maybe, but his two-run home run tonight was some kind of a ball, and it sure went a long way. After an 0-22 stint, Yordan had two hits and two crucial RBI in this close 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. It was half the Astros run production, the other two runs coming from a Yuli Gurriel double in the first inning, and a two-out RBI single by Martin Maldonado in the fourth.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

2021 Buckeye Elite Showcase - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2021 Buckeye Elite Showcase. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2024 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
Crestwood, ILprepbaseballreport.com

2025 Future Prospect Games: Quick Hits

On Wednesday, July 7, the PBR Illinois staff travelled to Ozinga Field in Crestwood, IL, to host the 2025 Top Prospect Games. This 2025 invite-only event featured around 30 of the top 2025 prospects in Illinois, that we have seen to-date. The event helped sort out some of top prospects in the state at an early age, as well as serving as a last chance identifier for the Junior Future Games at LakePoint in Cartersville, GA, July 29 - Aug 1.
MLBpitcherlist.com

SP Future Schedules – All-Star Week Edition

With the MLB All-Star Break quickly approaching, the schedules of starting pitchers will feature additional rest as all teams take a minimum of three days off. The format for this week’s Starting Pitcher Schedules will therefore take a different angle, because 1. the schedules will be more challenging to predict, and 2. the normal format can pick right back up next week.
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Michigan Showcase Edition

Big congrats to Bob Kaser (@bkaser1), as he has been announced as a member of the 2021 induction class for the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame!. Details >> https://t.co/4L1AeM7U0w pic.twitter.com/wxAz98Dvg5— Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) July 7, 2021. Around the League. By 2001, however, Hasek had yet to add a...
Baseballpitcherlist.com

Cape League Notes: Week 3

Welcome to the third edition of Cape League notes. In case you missed weeks one and two, I’ll be spending all summer on the Cape as an intern, getting in-person looks at some of the nation’s top collegiate players. Given the multi-faceted confusion around Covid-eligibility and the draft being pushed back, there is a lack of high-profile 2021 draft prospects on the Cape this year. That said, there is a very strong contingent of ’22 and ’23 eligibles to pick up the slack. Each week I’ll share highlights and scouting reports from players I’ve seen in the past week.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Monday 7/19/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
BaseballBakersfield Californian

Who is Kahlil Watson? Quick hits on the Marlins’ first-round draft pick.

The Miami Marlins selected added another quality bat to their organization and potentially got the steal of the MLB Draft in the process. Their selection with the No. 16 overall pick on Sunday: Wake Forest (North Carolina) High School shortstop Kahlil Watson, who was ranked as high as the No. 4 overall prospect in the draft.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 6 Nastiest Pitches From The All-Star Game

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know, and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
Baseballpitcherlist.com

The Best Bat Flips of June

Phew. June is finally in the books, and with it, some of the best bat flips and drops we have seen all season. It’s going to be a difficult task and an exciting mess to narrow it all down to the Best Bat Flip of the Month, which is exactly why I’m having you, the wonderful Pitcher List community do it for me instead. It’s called delegating, or something. But I have faith that you are up to the task! For those keeping score at home, in April the community bestowed Nick Castellanos with the highest of bat flipping honors, and in May, Ronald Acuña Jr. wore the crown. It’s now time to vote for the best of the best in June. For a quick refresher, the following selections are all in chronological order and are not ranked. Will this finally be the month that Fernando Tatis Jr. takes home the gold? Or will someone else emerge victorious? You decide!
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Nastiest Pitches From June: Filthy Four

Every day we bring you the nastiest pitches of the previous night’s games, and there are a bunch to sift through for our weekly Nastiest Pitch series to determine which pitches are the nastiest of the week. We’ve since narrowed it down to sixteen of the very best pitches from the previous month, and it’s up to you to determine which pitch will be crowned the Nastiest Pitch of June.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The Cubs Have Another New Leadoff Hitter

Last night was fun. Let’s do it again tonight, but this time maybe start the rally sooner than the 9th inning. Or better yet, get out to a lead and keep it. Here’s David Ross’ lineup for Game 3 against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael...

Comments / 0

Community Policy