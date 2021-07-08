Mitsui Fudosan America's 527 Madison Avenue Announces Gary Petersen Art Exhibition

Madison is booming with a vibrant art scene, with eclectic work by locals and storytellers alike. This summer escape the heat by checking out one of these local galleries. The Chazen Museum of Art prides itself on owning the second-largest collection of art in Wisconsin. Sign up online and in advance to see its exhibits this summer at no cost. While you’re there, grab some food and a cup of coffee at the Chazen Cafe! The museum is premiering its new exhibit “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” available for viewing until Aug. 8. Saar, described as “the master of the art of printmaking,” infuses jazz and romance images with other important stories on the African American experience. Importantly, the museum says Saar “charts the tragic history of slavery in America, but her figures symbolize defiance and strength.” Free and open by reservation, 800 University Ave.