Mitsui Fudosan America's 527 Madison Avenue Announces Gary Petersen Art Exhibition

SFGate
 12 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is pleased to announce an exhibition of six paintings by Gary Petersen in the Lobby Gallery of 527 Madison Avenue through November 19, 2021. Located at 54th Street and Madison Avenue, the show is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

