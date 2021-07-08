Arcadegeddon Early Access begins today for PS5

The simplest tools are the usually the most complicated to master. A knife is a wedge of metal with a sharp side while a guitar is a hollow box with strings across the top, and people take decades honing their skills. That’s a little reductive, sure, but the point is that the simplicity of a device tends to be inversely proportional to the complexity of using it well. Drums are no different, being little more than a hollow cylinder with a taut covering that you hit with a stick, but mastering complex beats is never going to be a simple task. In Ragnarock you get to be a VR Viking beating the ship’s drums to get your oarsmen rowing their hearts out, racing through the frigid waters from home shores all the way to the gates of Valhalla. The music runes fly down the track in standard rhythm-gaming style, and you need to beat the four drum heads in time to pound out the music.