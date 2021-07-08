Cancel
Carroll County, IA

Carroll County Public Health Resumes Foot Clinics Starting Monday

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 12 days ago

Carroll County Public Health announced this week they will once again be offering foot clinics to residents. These clinics will be held on the second Monday of each month at the Carroll Recreation Center and the fourth Thursday at the Carroll County Public Health Office. The free clinics are geared toward the county’s older population. Nurses will provide basic footcare services and screen patients for other issues that may require a visit to a podiatrist. The foot clinics were put on hold last year due to the pandemic, and county health officials encourage patients who have not had their feet checked recently to visit them at the Rec Center on Monday, July 12. Individuals with questions can contact Carroll County Public Health at 712-794-5408.

