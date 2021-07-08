Cancel
Audubon County, IA

ACED Hosts First Annual Scavenger Fun Ride Saturday

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudubon County Economic Development and Tourism (ACED) is inviting area residents to join them this weekend for a scavenger fun ride throughout the county. The ride begins at 10 a.m. at Vic’s Main Tap on Saturday, July 10 with stops in Audubon, Gray, Kimballton, Exira and Brayton before ending back at Vic’s at around 3 p.m. Participants are tasked with finding a scavenger hunt clue and taking a photo at each location. Teams who find all the scavenger hunt clues are then entered to win prizes, such as gift certificates to local restaurants or travel gear. Registration opens at 9 a.m. prior to the ride and is $25 per couple or $15 per individual. Participants can use motorcycles, cars, trucks, trikes or any other vehicle as long as they are street legal. For more information about the ACED 1st annual Scavenger Fun Ride, use the contact points included below.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

