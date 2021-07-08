Bryan Reynolds Has Refined His Approach

There are certainly more realistic trade targets out there for the Cleveland Indians, but Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds might just be the perfect one. Reynolds, 26, is a true budding superstar for the Pirates, but, unfortunately for Pittsburgh fans, his prime years will most likely be wasted on a team with no chance of contending - unless he’s traded. It’s a tough position for Pittsburgh to be in, but this is the reality the team finds itself in, so it might as well entertain offers.