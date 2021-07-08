Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bryan Reynolds Has Refined His Approach

By Jai Correa
pitcherlist.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January of 2018, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded their franchise icon Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. It was yet another desperation play by former General Manager Bobby Evans, who that same offseason also added Evan Longoria, thinking his team could once again find the team’s patented ‘even year magic’. It took only six months from that point for Evans to sell at the Trade Deadline and move McCutchen to the Yankees. The Pirates, on the other hand, received reliever Kyle Crick and outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

www.pitcherlist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Kyle Crick
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Evan Longoria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refining#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The San Francisco Giants#The Trade Deadline#Yankees#Career Marks#Lhb#Rhb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Bryan Reynolds on Pirates' bench Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Reynolds is getting a routine breather. Ben Gamel is replacing Reynolds in center field and hitting third. numberFire’s models project Gamel for 9.0 FanDuel points and...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates intend to build around Bryan Reynolds and that’s a smart move

As the Pittsburgh Pirates rebuild moves along more than halfway through the 2021 season, glimmers of hope have begun to sprout in numerous different directions. Ke’Bryan Hayes has been great defensively, Ben Cherington and company have been retooling the farm system, top prospects are moving in the right direction, and Bryan Reynolds is becoming a legit star in the making.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Bryan Reynolds to start in All-Star Game in place of Ronald Acuña Jr.

Well, this should be fun. During the MLB All-Star Game press conference today, NL Manager Dave Roberts announced that Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds will start in place of injured Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. at the All-Star Game tomorrow. The news comes following Acuña’s torn ACL, which he suffered...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Smacks 17th homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit by pitch in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mets. Reynolds provided Pittsburgh with some insurance when he went yard in the seventh inning. The All-Star outfielder is already off to a good start in the second half of the season. Overall, he's slashing .305/.391/.530 with 17 homers, 52 RBI, 51 runs scored and three stolen bases through 368 plate appearances.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bryan Reynolds, Adam Frazier relish All-Star Game experience

DENVER — Neither Adam Frazier nor Bryan Reynolds did anything to challenge for the MVP award at the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Coors Field. They did, however, relish the experience. Very much so. Recognized in this way for the first time in their careers, Frazier and Reynolds refused...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Rumors: Trading with the Pirates for Bryan Reynolds

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on September 18, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) The Mariners are inching closer in the wild card race after winning the rubber...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Three hits in loss

Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Arizona. The 26-year-old hasn't slowed down a bit since the All-Star break, going 9-for-25 (.360) with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored in his last six games. Reynolds continues to hit consistently in the middle of Pittsburgh's order with a .306/.390/.519 slash line through 392 plate appearances. He's added a career-high 17 home runs to go with 54 RBI, 54 runs scored and three stolen bases.
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

What Would a Bryan Reynolds Trade Realistically Look Like for the Cleveland Indians?

There are certainly more realistic trade targets out there for the Cleveland Indians, but Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds might just be the perfect one. Reynolds, 26, is a true budding superstar for the Pirates, but, unfortunately for Pittsburgh fans, his prime years will most likely be wasted on a team with no chance of contending - unless he’s traded. It’s a tough position for Pittsburgh to be in, but this is the reality the team finds itself in, so it might as well entertain offers.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Bryan Reynolds is an underrated trade target

Jun 30, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. As the end of July approaches, teams will start to think about if they will be...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 underperforming players from the first half

The halfway point of the Major League Baseball season has come. The Cleveland Indians have been able to cross off well over 81 games from their schedule and now the All-Star festivities bring about a brief break for the club. While we’ve already talked about the players that exceeded expectations in the first half, what about the players that fell short?

Comments / 0

Community Policy