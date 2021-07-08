Cancel
Everything announced during July PlayStation State of Play

By Sam Loveridge
 12 days ago
The July PlayStation State of Play has just finished, giving us a look at Arkane’s Deathloop alongside other games. The 30-minute showcase might have been focused on the upcoming PS5 exclusive timeloop shooter from the Dishonored and Prey developer, but that doesn’t mean it was the only thing on show. We also get a glimpse of SEGA’s Lost Judgment, Sloclap's Sifu, and even got a release date for the Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
