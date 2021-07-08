Cancel
Wyoming State

Mikkayla DeBolt crowned Miss Wyoming 2021

By Haley Roedder
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Mikkayla DeBolt was crowned Miss Wyoming 2021 and will go on to represent Wyoming at the Miss America pageant. DeBolt hopes that during her year she is able to connect with people from across the state. She will spend her year sharing her social initiative, Kids Unplugged, with schools and other organizations in Wyoming. The platform is about encouraging kids to explore the world around them without the use of technology.

