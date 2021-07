Over the last year, the shift to remote work has fueled huge standout stories within the business community. Technologies like Zoom, Shopify, and Slack have dominated headlines and grabbed the attention of reporters and investors alike. However, for business leaders, some of the largest technological shifts have occurred in sales teams, where the needs of remote working have paved the way for rapid digital transformation. With the majority of salespeople working remotely in the U.S., tools that can help streamline and automate the sales process have had a watershed year. 2020 isn’t the beginning – it’s an inflection point, where B2B buying and selling changed dramatically.