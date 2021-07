Dole has issued a recall on select cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries due to the potential for cyclospora contamination. The blueberries are sold in those familiar clear plastic clamshell cases. They have been sold at grocery stores in four US states and two Canadian provinces in six-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-ounce, and pint-sized packages. You'll find a full list of the recalled lot codes on the recall page at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website. That code is printed on the top label and may go across words on the label.