As districts across the United States close for the summer, education leaders are reflecting on one of the most challenging school years they’ve ever faced. After many abruptly switched to remote learning last spring, 2021 brought a host of new changes; some students returned to the classroom and others did not. One particular ed-tech issue has been consistent throughout the ups and downs: cyber threats. School systems are largely still unprepared and technologically underequipped, and they need the federal government’s help to protect themselves from this often-international threat in today’s digitally driven world.