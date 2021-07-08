Loki Appears on Nielsen's Top Ten Streaming List With Only One Episode Released

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Manifest rose to the top of the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for acquired shows the week of Jun 7th to 13th, pulling in an estimated 1.1 billion minutes of viewing. The first two seasons of the show debuted on Netflix, and the viewership placed it as the second most-watched property among all series (original or acquired) and movies on the streaming services for the week. But Netflix still passed on picking up the show for a fourth season following NBC’s cancellation. Fans continue to fight for it, though, and perhaps another venue will have an interest in picking it up.