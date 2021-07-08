Cancel
Loki Appears on Nielsen's Top Ten Streaming List With Only One Episode Released

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNielsen has released its Top 10 for the streaming original programming for the week of June 7 to June 13 and Marvel's Loki made the list in a big way. Though the Disney+ original got beaten by Lucifer and Sweet Tooth on Netflix, the show managed to crack the top 3 with just one episode released on the streaming service. According to the outlet 731 million minutes were streamed of the show which is a tremendous feat when only one, 50-minute episode was available at the time. Netflix's Sweet Tooth, the number one title on streaming according to Nielsen, had 1.434 billion minutes streamed but debuted online with eight hour-long episodes.

