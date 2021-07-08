Cancel
Virginia State

Second child under 10 in Virginia dies from COVID-19

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 12 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health announced that the second child under the age of 10 has died from complications of COVID-19.

The child was in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A.

Oliver warned that the spread of the Delta variant poses a significant risk to those across the country and urged everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them," Oliver said.

