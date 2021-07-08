Connecticut nears 80% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19 as Gov. Ned Lamont announces concert ticket winners, urges others to get shots

Gov. Ned Lamont, alongside Bristol Health CEO Kurt A. Barwis and acting public health commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, urged Connecticut residents Thursday to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alex Putterman

About 79.7% of Connecticut adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the state to the verge of a vaccine milestone.

“One of the questions the governor and I have received most over the course of the last year is, ‘When are we going to reach this thing called herd immunity, and what is that magic number?’” Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of public health, said Thursday. “And we’ve always answered, well there is no magic number, but most people say you want to get to about 80%. So when it comes to our adult population, we’re getting very close in Connecticut.”

Connecticut ranks third among all states in vaccination among adults, trailing only Vermont and Massachusetts. Still, as Gifford noted, that doesn’t mean the state has reached a magic herd immunity threshold. With children under age 12 still ineligible for vaccination and young people getting vaccinated at relatively slow rates, only 67.6% of all state residents have received at least one dose.

With that in mind, officials say the vaccine effort isn’t over yet. Gifford noted Thursday that in some of Connecticut’s largest cities, as well as some of its most remote small towns, fewer than half of residents are vaccinated.

“There are pockets in this state where our vaccine rate is lower than what it is elsewhere,” Gifford said. “We want to make sure we don’t have any areas that are vulnerable to a return of COVID in the fall, so July, August, September is really our opportunity to get to these last pockets and make sure people have all their questions answered.”

At a press conference Thursday at Bristol Hospital, Gifford and Gov. Ned Lamont announced that 30 winners had been randomly selected for free concert tickets, out of about 3,000 entrants, as part of a promotion meant to incentivize vaccination, particularly among young people. Fifteen won tickets to see Luke Bryan on July 16, while the others will see the Jonas Brothers on Sept. 29.

Lamont on Thursday urged all eligible residents to get vaccinated, noting the increased presence of the Delta variant in Connecticut. According to a team at the Yale School of Public Health, the Delta variant accounted for 52% of new cases sequenced in the past week.

“We have not gotten rid of this pandemic until everybody is safe,” Lamont said. “This damn Delta variant is really, really infectious, and it’s just walking around downtown Bristol trying to find someone who hasn’t been infected.”

At one point during the press conference, Lamont called one of the concert ticket winners, a man who identified himself as Joseph from Bridgeport.

Joseph, 30, said his reason for getting vaccinated was less to win free concert tickets and more to protect vulnerable people, including his father.

“I’m not really interested in putting anybody at risk,” he said. “When I go to the grocery store or CVS or anything like that, I’m not interested in putting anybody at risk to get sick.”

Vaccinated people may enter future drawings to win free concert tickets at ct.gov/rocktheshot , while unvaccinated people may receive tickets for being one of the first 24 people vaccinated at upcoming Department of Public Health clinics.

In addition to the Jonas Brothers and Luke Bryan, future drawings will feature tickets to Brothers Osbourne, Thomas Rhett, Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, NF, Rod Wave and Florida Georgia Line.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .