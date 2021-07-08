Fundraiser set up for woman who lost home to fire

A fundraiser has been set up to help a woman who lost her home to a fire on Tuesday.

Ruth Vincent Lopez woke up July 6 around 11:06 pm to tapping sounds on her bedroom window. Family members say she looked out her curtain, and saw flames everywhere. She tried to go outside to put it out, but when she opened her kitchen door, the heat and the smoke were too intense. She shut the door, grabbed her phone, her eyeglasses, and her dog, Copper, and ran across the street while she called 911.

Firefighters in Lafayette Parish responded to the house fire in the 400 block of Bourque Road.

According to Judice Fire Chief Troy Lopez, the fire began at around 11:06 pm on Tuesday, July 6. He was the first to arrive on the scene, and indicated that the dwelling was "fully involved."

The fire started in the rear of the home and spread to the front. According to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department, first responders battled the fire for more than an hour before getting it under control. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

Investigators determined the fire originated under the large patio area where several storage compartments were constructed. The electrical service under the patio is being examined for a possible malfunction. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Judice Volunteer Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Lafayette, Duson, Carencro, Youngsville, Milton and Scott Fire Departments.

If you would like to help Ruth Lopez, a Gofundme account has been set up for her. Click here to donate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel