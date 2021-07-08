Largest IPOs in the Greater Bay Area, Q1-Q2 2021

Jeff Boehm grew up running around the hills of East San Rafael and, since those childhood days, has been captivated by wild places and species. Those formative experiences led him to build a career around animals. In 1981, he was working in a practice focused on dogs and cats while training to be a vet when a friend told him about a volunteer opportunity with The Marine Mammal Center, headquartered in Sausalito. “My world just exploded to realize that there were veterinarians who are focused on wildlife and especially the wonderful wildlife that we have here in the Bay Area: the marine mammals,” Boehm recalls. The volunteer experience sent him down the path of working with marine mammals and eventually led him full-circle to The Marine Mammal Center, as its CEO.