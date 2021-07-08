Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Largest IPOs in the Greater Bay Area, Q1-Q2 2021

San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
This List includes companies that completed initial public offerings in the first half of 2021 and are headquartered in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined as the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma. Information was obtained from IPO Monitor. Companies that went public via direct listing are listed at the bottom of the list.

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Ipos#Contra Costa#Ipo Monitor
San Francisco Business Times

Finn Capital picks up large Burlingame industrial facility

A 287,905-square-foot industrial site located near the waterfront in Burlingame has traded hands for $55 million. Public records show that the buyer is Finn Capital, a real estate investment asset management organization based in San Mateo. The seller is listed as Seven Springs Limited Partnership. Both were represented in the deal by Colliers Executive Vice Presidents Tim Maas, Mike Davis and Tony Crossley and Vice President Darren Kuiper.
San Francisco Business Times

Executive Profile: Marine Mammal Center CEO Jeff Boehm is a tireless advocate for ocean conservation

Jeff Boehm grew up running around the hills of East San Rafael and, since those childhood days, has been captivated by wild places and species. Those formative experiences led him to build a career around animals. In 1981, he was working in a practice focused on dogs and cats while training to be a vet when a friend told him about a volunteer opportunity with The Marine Mammal Center, headquartered in Sausalito. “My world just exploded to realize that there were veterinarians who are focused on wildlife and especially the wonderful wildlife that we have here in the Bay Area: the marine mammals,” Boehm recalls. The volunteer experience sent him down the path of working with marine mammals and eventually led him full-circle to The Marine Mammal Center, as its CEO.
San Francisco Business Times

S.F. leaders want residents to be proud of the city. There's a new initiative to help.

Don’t be alarmed if one of these days you run into a golden tree sprouting from a sidewalk, inviting you to write on its branches what you think makes San Francisco shine. The glittering structures coming to more than a dozen street corners near you are the latest manifestation of city investment to brighten up downtown streets, this one involving public art and a coordinated cleaning effort from dozens of city agencies, nonprofit and business groups.
San Francisco Business Times

Largest Bay Area Executive Search Firms

This list includes executive search firms in the Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Information was obtained from company representatives.
San Francisco Business Times

Largest East Bay Private Companies

This list includes private companies headquartered in the East Bay, which is defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Information was obtained from company representatives and SFBT research.
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.

