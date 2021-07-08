Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Police searching for suspected catalytic converter thieves

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 12 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident happened on June 27th at around 12 p.m. in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.

23ABC In-Depth

Catalytic converter thefts spike in Bakersfield

Bayan Wang, 23ABC 8:10 PM, May 03, 2021

The suspects are described as: A Hispanic man between 20 and 30-years-old with short hair. He was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. The second suspect was a Hispanic man between 20 and 25-years-old wearing a black shirt and dark-colored pants. The final suspect was a Hispanic woman approximately 30-years-old wearing a pink tank top.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call or email Detective Hernandez at (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

