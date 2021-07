July 4th weekend is finally here and that means fireworks, red-white-and-blue ensembles, and of course, the peak of summer barbecue season. But before you sit down for a picnic or on your patio for a meal full of hot dogs, hamburgers, and various cold summer salads, there's a brand-new warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that you need to read about a popular barbecue staple that has left at least three people hospitalized and one person dead. Read on to find out the one food you should avoid at your barbecue this July 4th weekend.