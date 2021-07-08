Tourists And Conventions Are Back, But Hotels Are Still Missing One Piece That Would Ensure Recovery

The recovery of South Florida's hotel industry is stronger than anyone could have imagined in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was bearing down on the world. Nationwide, Miami had the largest growth in average daily room rates (up 44.7% to $225.14) and revenue per available room, or RevPAR, (up 30.7% to $152.45), hotel data collector STR said in a report released Thursday comparing data from the week of July 4-10 to data from the same week in 2019, substituting that year for 2020 because of the pandemic's effects deviating from a normal year.