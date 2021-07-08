Today's events for July 9

Main Street will take a trip to the North Pole as it celebrates Third Thursdays “Christmas in July” on July 15. Held on the third Thursday of every month, the events feature local vendors, entertainment and more in a marketplace fashion. The event will take place in Historic Downtown Summerville, where all Third Thursdays are held, and will be a rain or shine event. The event lasts from 5:30-8:30 p.m.