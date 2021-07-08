Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Today's events for July 9

The Post and Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will hold a Southern Author Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hut, 314 Penn St., Edgefield. Authors Tom Poland, Patricia G. McNeely, Alexia Jones, Helsley, Tom Robertson, Marion F. Sturkey, June Gardner, Ralph Scurry, Dr. Jodie Peeler, Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. and Karen Stokes will be on-hand. The Edgefield Preservation Association will hold a lunch fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and can be purchased at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square. For more information, call 803-637-4010 or email OEDGS85@gmail.com.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Girls And Boys#Affordable Housing#The American Legion Hut#Oedgs85 Gmail Com#St Paul Lutheran Church#Letlovelive Org#Fotas#Ice Cream Social#Aiken City Council#Progressive Caucus#Aiken Young Democrats#Border Bash#Srp Park#First Christian Church#United Methodist Church#104 Newberry St S W#Zoom#Clemson Extension#Organic Pest Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Housing
Related
Kingstree, SCThe Post and Courier

Upcoming Events

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of July. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you are a parent...
Summerville, SCThe Post and Courier

Main Street's 'Christmas in July' approaches

Main Street will take a trip to the North Pole as it celebrates Third Thursdays “Christmas in July” on July 15. Held on the third Thursday of every month, the events feature local vendors, entertainment and more in a marketplace fashion. The event will take place in Historic Downtown Summerville, where all Third Thursdays are held, and will be a rain or shine event. The event lasts from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

My Charleston Weekend: Arts-heavy month continues

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the coming weeks, My Charleston Weekend will share events and happenings curated by arts critic Maura Hogan for The Post and Courier’s weekly Hot Sheet emailed newsletter. To sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet, go to bitly.com/CHSHotSheet. The arts-heavy month continues with new exhibits, nature, dance...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston street food vendors oppose 1:30 a.m. ordinance, claim they're 'eyes and ears'

Charleston street food vendors claim King Street is less safe at night after a new city ordinance went into effect banning sales past 1:30 a.m. According to owners and employees of the area's food stands, vans and trucks, the new curfew has forced them to shut down and stop monitoring the crowds, like they typically do, during the busiest time of night after the surrounding bars close at 2 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy