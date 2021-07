My family loves muffins and I make them often. They are not only easy and delicious breakfast bites, but they are just another way that I can have my children eating healthy foods without complaining. I think I have mentioned this in a previous post but I intentionally put pumpkin, spinach, kale, berries, nuts, and anything I can in muffins and pancakes. Yes sneaky I know, but it is the only way I know how for now, and it works like a charm. I will admit that I usually hold my breath when my son takes his first bite, but then he always says how yummy everything is. This time around when I made some Blueberry Banana Custard Muffins, he had much to say about the blueberries, but he enjoyed it. I think the custard did the trick.